New Canal Winchester High School principal Amy Warren looks toward post-pandemic world

Jack McLaughlin

Amy Warren hasn’t served her first day as Canal Winchester High School principal, but she’s already thinking ways to help the school move forward from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Formerly deputy principal at New Albany High School, Warren was named to succeed Kirk Henderson, who will become assistant superintendent for Circleville City Schools. Henderson will remain until Warren officially takes over Aug. 1.

Warren will have a salary of $111,307, and with benefits, her total compensation will be $128, 504.

“Mrs. Warren is a student-centered leader with a strong emphasis on developing the whole student,” Superintendent James Sotlar said. “She has a passion for building strong relationships and is a strong communicator.

“Mrs. Warren also has experience building and maintaining a positive building culture and climate within the high school building and strives to provide students with leadership opportunities within the school building."

Warren said returning students to in-person learning at the beginning of the next academic year poses challenges but added it also has a potential period of growth for teachers and administrators.

“I do think it’s actually a really unique opportunity, to bring students back to the building – in a sense, returning to normalcy – while still finding a way to utilize everything we learned from the disruptions of the pandemic,” she said. “We learned throughout the pandemic that students can be successful with more flexibility and that they can learn successfully outside of the classroom as well.”

One of the ways she plans to help the school bounce back from the pandemic is by involving students more in leadership roles, which she believes encourages student engagement and an increase in morale.

“To make sure you have a handle on what is going on, you need to listen to all the members of a school’s community,” Warren said. “High school kids are almost adults, and they have a lot of opinions about how things should be handled. During my time in New Albany, we focused on giving students voices for topics they feel are important.”

Warren said one of the things that attracted her to Canal Winchester is its Portrait of a Graduate program, which helps students pursue their own paths to success, whether that involves four years of college, employment directly out of high school or enlisting in the military.

As a proponent of the holistic Whole Child Framework where schools strive to meet students’ emotional, social and vocational needs as well as their educational ones, Warren said the Portrait of a Graduate the program falls in line with her approach.

“I think the thing that really excited me about this role is the Portrait of a Graduate,” Warren said. “I think one thing that secondary schools in general haven't done well is providing the ability to see that there are lots of different pathways for students to be successful in life.

“We have perpetuated this idea that you have to go to college, and it’s just not always the case. Tradition is good, but it’s not the only way.”

Other finalists for the position were:

• Zachary Riggs, principal at Columbus International High School

• Michael Sears, assistant principal at Mentor Memorial Middle School

• Christopher Stiel, lead assistant principal at Pickerington Ridgeview STEM Junior High School

