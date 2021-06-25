Canal Winchester eyes entertainment district around Waterloo and High streets

Scott Gerfen

ThisWeek USA TODAY Network

Canal Winchester officials hope to expand the city’s historic district dining and entertainment options by creating a community entertainment district in the area around Waterloo and High streets.

Canal Winchester City Council on June 23 heard the first of three readings of an ordinance that would “provide the city with another tool for economic development and business revitalization” by increasing the number of available liquor permits.

In a letter to Mayor Mike Ebert outlining the plan, city Development Director Lucas Haire said the lack of available liquor licenses has been “a hindrance to economic development opportunities.”

“Since Canal Winchester has met its allocated quota on available liquor licenses based on population, the establishment of an additional community entertainment district will allow new restaurants and entertainment establishments to be established in the district where they have been reluctant to invest without this important revenue source,” Haire wrote.

The ordinance limits the district to no less than 20 contiguous acres.

In 2016, Canal Winchester adopted two community entertainment districts to encourage restaurant, commercial and recreational development along the bustling Diley Road and Gender Road corridors. The Diley Road community entertainment district consists of approximately 105 acres.

“This (new community entertainment district) is a huge steppingstone,” council Vice President Mike Coolman said. “It is a move that’s necessary.”

Ohio law generally limits the number of available liquor licenses based on population.

However, Ohio legislators approved the formation of community entertainment districts in 1999 to help revitalize areas.

The first step is for City Council to designate an area as a community entertainment district.

The City Council – or legislative body – has 75 days to approve or disapprove the application based on criteria that include whether the district will “substantially contribute to the entertainment, retail, education, sporting, social, cultural or arts opportunities for the community," according to the Ohio Revised Code.

Once that is done, businesses within the district can seek D5J licenses from the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. The D5J license is for community entertainment districts and is not subject to quota restrictions like other liquor licenses, according to state code.

Once the entertainment district ordinance is approved, additional liquor permits could be granted as early as September, Haire said.

State code allows one D5J license per five acres, meaning the new entertainment district could offer six additional liquor licenses. Council also could modify the ordinance at any time.

Salaries won’t change

for mayor and council

The salaries for the mayor and City Council members will remain unchanged for the next two years under terms of legislation approved June 21.

Ebert will be paid $100,842 this year after council in June 2019 approved a 2.5% pay increase in both 2020 and 2021.

The mayor's benefits package also includes $500 per month in compensation for the use of his personal vehicle in conducting city business.

Every two years, council must vote on legislation by July 1, setting the salaries and benefits for the mayor and the seven elected council members. Changes then take effect the following year after a council election is held.

Council members are paid $6,592 annually, with the council president receiving $7,251 and the council vice president receiving $6,921. They last received a raise of 3% in 2016.

