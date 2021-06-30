Madison Township sets time frame for releasing police camera footage

Scott Gerfen

Video captured by Madison Township police body cameras or cruiser dashboard cameras will be made public within 24 hours of an incident or “as soon as practicable,” according to a resolution passed unanimously by township trustees.

Trustees approved the resolution June 22 to “solidify the police department’s commitment to transparency,” a news release said.

Police Chief Gary York, who leads a department that covers 40 square miles with 16 full-time officers, said his officers were some of the first in the area to begin wearing body cameras.

“Obviously, there will be certain things that a public record has to go through for redaction purposes,” York said. “I don’t want to release a video of an officer being severely hurt or worse in the line of duty. I would hate to say there are exceptions, but there may be times when releasing a video might take more time.”

Police departments are recognizing the importance of releasing video camera footage as soon as possible to ensure accountability.

In the six years since the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and more recently the suffocation death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, nearly 8,000 police departments across the nation have outfitted their officers with body-worn cameras, according to a January 2021 American Bar Association report.

Columbus police released body camera footage just hours after the April shooting of a 16-year-old girl by a Columbus police officer.

In the video, the girl, identified as Ma’Khia Bryant, appears to swing a knife at a girl who is on the hood of a car, and the officer fires his weapon in what sounds like four times.

Bryant died a short time later. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

“In today’s climate, accountability in public service is critically important,” trustees Vice Chairman Michele Reynolds stated in the release. “While we stand behind our officers and support them fully, this critical-incident policy is a commitment to the public for accountability and transparency in the Madison Township Police Department.”

Trustees Chairman John Pritchard said the resolution “puts our dedication to trust-building with the community and police department into writing, to last in perpetuity.”

Trustee Ed Dildine Sr. said the resolution shows “how serious Madison Township is about making sure information is available to residents.”

