Moment in Time

Staff Writer

ThisWeek group

Entertainer Bob Hope is shown during one of his three sold-out performances from Aug. 15 to 17 in 1980 at the Ohio State Fair.

Hope made several appearances at the fair, beginning in 1963. Born Leslie Townes Hope on May 29, 1903, in London, England, Hope and his family moved near Cleveland when he was 4.

He attended the Boys' Industrial School in Lancaster for a short time, and as an adult donated sizable sums of money to the institution.

Hope died July 27, 2003.