Clintonville police beat: Sept. 25

ThisWeek group

A resident of the 500 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard reported thousands of dollars in property damage after he asked a woman to leave his home Sept. 17.

The man told Columbus police he had allowed the suspect to move into his apartment, but asked her to leave after seeing how “disrupted” her children were. However, she refused to leave, reports said.

The victim said he moved some of the woman’s property out, and the woman responded by destroying “all the furniture and appliances” in the home, causing $10,000 damage, according to reports.

The man also said the woman stole several items, including a TV worth $1,000 and $4,000 worth of collector plates.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

• Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. Sept. 20 on a report of criminal damaging.

There, a woman told police her daughter had used a board to smash the windshield of her car, causing $500 damage.

The woman said her daughter was angry that she had purchased clothing for her daughter’s children.

• The rape or sexual assault of a victim age 16 or older reportedly took place Sept. 12 in northern Clintonville.

• A vehicle worth $29,000 was reported stolen between 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 14 while it was parked on the 3500 block of North High Street.

The owner said along with the vehicle, camping gear worth $600, tools valued at $1,500, a $600 bike rack, tire tubes worth $130, and various bike parts valued at $30 were stolen.

• A woman who lives on Neil Avenue reported threats against her children from an unknown person at 9:49 p.m. Sept. 15.

The woman said she received a text that included a photo of her apartment building. She replied to ask the sender’s name, and the person responded, “Next time I’ll do more than take a picture,” and, “I know that you have kids,” according to reports.

The woman again asked the person for an identity, and the person reportedly told her to stay away from her man “or else.”

The victim said she has not been with anyone for some time and didn’t know what the texter meant, but she was afraid for her children.

• A resident of the 4600 block of North High Street told police Sept. 22 that she had been defrauded.

The victim said she received a check in the mail for $2,500 from another woman after talking with her about a dog-sitting job. She deposited the check, but later was informed it was invalid and that her account had been drained, reports said.

• A resident of the 300 block of East Torrence Road told police Sept. 10 that someone had attempted to use his identity to purchase a car at a dealership in Georgia.

• A business on the 5100 block of North High Street reported a robbery took place at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 12.

• A resident of the 4800 block of Fuller Drive said someone entered his home between 10 p.m. Sept. 13 and 1:24 a.m. Sept. 14 and stole gloves worth $20.

• A person accused of “repeatedly” stealing from an organization on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue and threatening its employees was banned from the location at 10 a.m. Sept. 18, reports said.

• A man reported his co-worker threatened him, saying, “I got some people for you,” between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 on the 2700 block of Calumet Street.

• A woman reported Sept. 15 that her parents, who live on East Lakeview Avenue, had paid $9,715 to two people to complete work at the home, but only 10% of the work had been finished since April.

The workers will not return calls, reports said, and the woman is working to get her parents’ money back.

• A truck worth $2,000 was reported stolen from the corner of North High Street and Brighton Road between 5 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

• A resident of the 200 block of Walhalla Road said someone took a garage-door opener from a vehicle and used it to access a garage at 3 a.m. Aug. 9.

The report, filed Sept. 20, said a bike worth $400, a $75 drill and a $100 saw were stolen from the garage.