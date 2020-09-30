St. Charles at Watterson: Eagles, Cardinals look to enter playoffs on upswing

Two CCL teams looking for a momentum-building victory heading into the playoffs will meet Friday, Oct. 2, when St. Charles visits Watterson.

The Cardinals are seeking their first victory after falling to 0-2 overall and in the CCL with a 48-7 loss at DeSales on Sept. 25. Watterson is 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the league after losing to visiting Hartley 42-32 on the same night.

The Eagles have posted three consecutive victories over the Cardinals, including 17-3 a year ago. St. Charles last won 10-6 in 2016.

Watterson quarterback Jake Hoying completed 18 of 23 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against Hartley. Brandon Trout had seven receptions for 118 yards, and Tyler Young had five catches for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Cam Nickelson, who rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, has 528 yards and nine touchdowns on 96 carries this season.

Hoying has completed 72 of 122 passes for 899 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, and Trout has 24 catches for 290 yards.

The Cardinals’ first three games were postponed because of a delay in practices prompted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

St. Charles got a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Fred Nimely on the first play from scrimmage against DeSales, but that was the extent of their scoring.

Nimely rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries against the Stallions and has 101 yards and one touchdown on 29 attempts this season.

Quarterback Carter Bryant was 7-for-12 passing for 33 yards and two interceptions against DeSales, and Isaiah Yarngo had three receptions for eight yards.

WEEK 6

ST. CHARLES at WATTERSON

•When: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2019, Watterson 17-3

•St. Charles (0-2 overall, 0-2 in CCL) to date: Lost to Hartley 49-10; lost to DeSales 48-7

•Watterson (2-3 overall, 1-3 in CCL) to date: Lost to DeSales 28-22 (OT); lost to Hartley 28-21; defeated Teays Valley 39-0; def. DeSales 35-34 (2OT); lost to Hartley 42-32

•Top Cardinals: Carter Bryant (QB/LB), Ryan Carretta (OL/DL), George Cottrill (OL/DL), J.D. Epler (OL/DL), Alex Herzberg (RB/LB), Doogie James (WR/DB), Solomon Lisath (DL), Fred Nimely (RB/LB), John Protz (WR/DB) and Isaiah Yarngo (WR/DB)

•Top Eagles: Andrew Bettendorf (WR/DB), Henry Blevins (6-0, 182), Davis Boone (TE/LB), Jake Hoying (QB), Sam Intihar (WR/DB), Cam Nickleson (RB/DB), Dom Orsini (DB), Nick Youell (OL/LB) and Tyler Young (WR/DB)