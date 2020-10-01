Clintonville police beat: Oct. 2

ThisWeek group

A man told Columbus police he was walking his dog at 6:44 p.m. Sept. 23 on the 2700 block of Beulah Road when a known suspect approached, grabbed the dog and began squeezing it in an apparent attempt to kill it.

The victim said he grabbed his dog back, but the suspect kicked him in the side, causing him to fall and injure his elbow and shoulder.

In other recent Clintonville police reports:

• A resident of the 300 block of East Beaumont Road told police at 12:39 p.m. Sept. 22 that someone had left a letter in his mailbox expressing displeasure in his political yard signs and accusing him of stealing signs.

The victim also said the suspect pulled up to his house and told him he would “beat the hell out of him” if he put up more signs.

The suspect told police he left the letter on the victim’s porch, but denied threatening violence.

• A suspect used a handgun to rob a business on the 5300 block of North High Street at 11:46 p.m. Sept. 24, getting away with $35, according to reports.

• A man told police his $13,000 vehicle, along with a large number of items inside, were stolen while he was working at a business on the 2800 block of North High Street between 5 and 11 p.m. Sept. 27.

Stolen property includes a $35 bag; several pieces of medical equipment, together worth $66; a video-game console and a game, together worth $360; a Bible and other books, together worth $70; three DVDs, together worth $42; clothing valued at $135; and laundry detergent valued at $9.

• A man reported someone broke into his truck while it was parked on the 3100 block of Dorris Avenue between midnight Sept. 1 and 11:50 p.m. Sept. 22 and stole a personal check, then used that check to buy a car for $2,580.

• A resident of the 500 block of Wetmore Road said someone gained entry to her home around 1:45 p.m. Sept. 21 by breaking the window of a summer room.

Reports said the suspect also broke a window screen and attempted to pry open a rear window.

A witness called police, but the suspect fled as officers arrived, reports said.

Damage was estimated at $1,000.

• A wallet worth $10, $45 cash, keys and various credit, debit and identification cards were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of Graceland Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24, according to reports.

• Officers were dispatched to a residence on West Como Avenue at 10:56 p.m. Sept. 23 on a domestic-violence call.

There, the victim said the suspect had arrived at her house intoxicated, but she refused to let him in and told him to leave.

The suspect reportedly responded by damaging a door and its frame, as well as lanterns and flowerpots outside the home.

The damage was estimated at $890, reports said.

• A tire pump worth $35 and various credit, debit and identification cards were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 2600 block of Indianola Avenue between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 12:38 a.m. Sept. 24, according to reports.

• Someone broke drainage tile at Clinton Elementary School, 10 Clinton Heights Ave., causing $1,000 in damage, at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25, reports said.