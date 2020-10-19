Whetstone Roundup: Boys golf team preparing for City League tournament

The season is drawing to a close for the Whetstone boys golf team.

Eric Verway-Cohen and Eli Krabill both competed in a Division I sectional tournament Oct. 7 at Denison Golf Club, with Verway-Cohen tying for 57th (103) and Krabill tying for 62nd (107) of 67 golfers.

After a delayed start, the Braves opened with nine-hole City League matches at Airport on Oct. 8 and 13 with Mifflin, Centennial and South.

Whetstone won both matches, shooting 202 and 201, respectively. The Braves had similar matches Oct. 15 and 20 and will play their final City match Thursday, Oct. 22, before wrapping up their season in the City tournament Oct. 27 at Airport.

“They’ve been working hard,” coach Tom Philip said. “And now they at least get to play somebody else, and at least have a City championship in golf. I’m glad they’re having a season.”

On Oct. 8, Verway-Cohen and Krabill led all golfers as each shot a 44. Eli Draper shot a 55, Paul Buterbaugh shot a 58, Ethan Harrison shot a 59 and Demond Smith shot a 65.

On Oct. 13, Verway-Cohen and Krabill again led all golfers by shooting 47 and 48, respectively. Buterbaugh and Harrison shot a 53, Draper shot a 61 and Smith shot a 64.

Football team falls

to Licking Heights

Playing in its first postseason game, the 20th-seeded football team lost 28-9 at 13th-seeded Licking Heights on Oct. 9 in the first round of the Division II, Region 7 playoffs.

Whetstone, which fell to 2-2, was held to 213 yards of offense by the Hornets, who compiled 406 yards.

Alex Hurd completed six of 13 passes for 107 yards and rushed twice for 5 yards, while James Ferrell completed four of nine passes for 41 yards and a touchdown and rushed five times for 17 yards.

Darric McClinton rushed 11 times for 30 yards. Khristian Watkins-Sellers caught five passes for 69 yards.

