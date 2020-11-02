Whetstone Roundup: Boys golf squad captures City League championship

The Whetstone boys golf team’s season lasted only a few weeks, but on Oct. 27, the Braves were rewarded for the sacrifices they made and the dedication they showed.

In the nine-hole City League championship tournament at Airport, Whetstone finished with a 190, ahead of Mifflin (226), Centennial (260) and South, which had only two golfers.

In the final standings, the Braves won the league title with 15 points, followed by Mifflin (8), Centennial (5) and South (1).

Coach Tom Philip said he was proud of the effort the Braves put into the season, which was shortened because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“When they postponed the season, we were kind of in limbo. Soccer started, football started and golf was put on the backburner,” he said. “(The players) stuck with it (and) we practiced the whole time.”

Junior Eli Krabill led all golfers in the championship tournament with a 41 and earned first-team all-league honors.

“He was driving the ball well, but the short game (needed work),” Philip said. “So he went out (the day before) and worked on it, and (Oct. 27) he was the medalist.”

Senior Eric Verway-Cohen finished with a 44 and freshman Ethan Harrison shot a 52, and both earned first-team all-league honors. Freshman Eli Draper shot a 53 and was second-team all-league.

Philip said he was encouraged by the performances of his two freshmen and looks forward to what they can do next season.

“I think (Harrison and Draper) shot their best scores of this short season,” he said. “I look for them next year to improve a whole bunch.”

Sophomore Demond Smith shot a 68 in the final round and was honorable mention all-league, and sophomore Paul Buterbaugh shot a 69 and was second-team all-league.

The Braves will lose only Verway-Cohen to graduation.

Girls soccer team

captures City title

The girls soccer team concluded its season Oct. 21 with a 4-2 victory over Centennial in the City championship game to win its seventh league title in nine seasons.

The Braves played only a City schedule, and they finished 7-0-1 with six shutout victories.

Mira Dush led the Braves with 17 goals and eight assists, while Ella Norris scored 13 goals, Summer Dush scored nine and Annabelle O’Neal scored eight.

Boys soccer season

comes to a close

The boys soccer team tied International at 2 in the first round of the City tournament Oct. 20 to force the game into overtime, but lost 10-9 in a shootout to conclude its season with a 6-2-2 record.

Chance Mpigirway led the Braves with 12 goals and six assists. Sam Garcia had six goals and three assists.

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve