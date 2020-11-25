Clintonville's annual HolidayVille to go virtual starting Dec. 5

From staff reports

Experience Clintonville has announced the annual HolidayVille will be virtual because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 5, through Dec. 16. Businesses are asked to offer holiday-themed online sales. The event will take place primarily on Facebook and Instagram.

“Over the years HolidayVille has become a beloved community tradition, and this year our neighborhood businesses have taken a big hit due to COVID-19,” said Anand Saha, Experience Clintonville founder and owner of Mozart’s. “Experience Clintonville has a mission to support these small businesses that make up the fabric of our great community.”

In addition to having 25 businesses participating, HolidayVille highlights will include holiday cocktail recipe demonstrations from Weiland’s Market, holiday gift guides shared via Facebook Live from Tabletop Game Cafe and Wild Cat Gift & Party and Pattycake Bakery will hang free snowflake cutout cookies outside the shop that are available to be picked up.

Additional participating businesses include: And Juice Co., Bleu & Fig, Carolina Hemp Company, Clintonville Spotlight, Crimson Cup, Fitness Evolution, Global Gallery, India Oak, Johnny Velo Bikes, Lineage Brewing, Lucky Dog Tee Shirts, Moo Moo Car Wash, Mozart’s, Ramble Coffee, Ritzy’s, Robbies Hobbies, Rock Candy, Studio 35, The Seasoned Farmhouse, Tupelo Doughnuts and Whit’s Frozen Custard.

