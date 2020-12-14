Watterson Roundup: Wrestlers working to conquer new goals

Now in its third season back after a two-year hiatus, the Watterson wrestling program’s goals are beginning to increase.

The Eagles had one Division II district qualifier last season and would like to have multiple competitors at that level this winter.

After finishing third (2-2) in the CCL behind Hartley (4-0) and St. Charles (3-1), Watterson would like to contend for that title as well.

“Those are the goals,” coach Felix Catheline said. “This is our third year in existence. It’s time for us to make the next jump. We have the largest and most competitive sectional in the state. It’s time to slay the dragon as a team and push our program to the next step.”

The Eagles planned to hold wrestle-offs Dec. 16, with their first competition slated for Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Caledonia River Valley Duals.

Junior Brady White finished third at 170 pounds in the sectional at Licking Valley and went 1-2 at district to finish 38-16 but transferred to Dublin Jerome during the offseason.

The top returnee is senior Nick Youell, who was a district alternate at 182 and is expected to be at 195 after finishing 34-16 last season.

Junior Danny Siegel, who suffered a season-ending injury just before the postseason last winter but still finished 37-10, is expected to be at 170.

Junior Leo Pavell is back at 138 after going 34-24 and being a district alternate at that weight.

Junior Derek Caswell was a district alternate at heavyweight and has returned at that weight, where he’s expected to be joined by senior Charlie McAdow and freshman Nick Bunch. McAdow went 1-2 at sectional at 220 last season.

Junior Patrick Randall finished 1-2 at sectional at 195 and is expected to be at 220 along with freshman Colin McNair, and senior Mark Sullivan (132) also was part of last year’s postseason lineup.

Providing depth at 170 are sophomores Mason Hildebrand and Garrett White, while sophomore Jack Stevens and freshman Tommy Koehler also are at 182.

Freshmen Owen Dorley (152), Luke Hangen (113), Parker Jenkins (126), Max Johnson (120), Ronan McGrath (120), Landon Purcell (145) and William Short (152) all are looking to fill spots in the lineup.

There are three girls in the program who will be preparing for the girls state tournament in sophomores Katy VanDuzen (106), Lily Grayem (150) and Mercedes Motton (160).

“It’s really exciting,” Catheline said. “In wrestling years, we’re still super young, but our numbers continue to grow. We had 12 (wrestlers) three seasons ago and now we’re at 24. We’re thankful for every day we get to practice and are hopeful for every day we get to compete.

“This is the first season we’re getting wrestlers from our youth program. The Eagle Wrestling Club has been one of the top wrestling clubs in central Ohio the last three seasons.”

Much of girls

swim team returns

Of the five swimmers who represented Watterson in the Division I state meet last season, four have returned.

Included in that group is sophomore Olivia Oyster, who finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.3 seconds) and seventh in the 100 free (51.76).

The Eagles have been practicing regularly and are scheduled to face Teays Valley on Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Pickaway County YMCA as well as Dublin Coffman on Friday, Dec. 18, at the Dublin Recreation Center.

“With our season, we’re going to be all about physical fitness and fun this year,” coach Dan Cherok said. “I’ll do whatever I can to keep the kids interested but swimming is a lot of hard work to not have any prize at the end, so hopefully we’ll be able to have a (postseason). We’re staying positive and working hard.”

Also back after competing at state last year are junior Lucia Cherok and sophomores Teagan Price and Grace Rider.

Cherok, Oyster and Rider and 2020 graduate Mia Brown were on the 200 medley relay that finished ninth (1:45.49), while Brown, Oyster, Price and Rider swam on the 400 free relay that was 11th (3:32.0).

Also at state, Brown finished 12th (23.85) in the 50 free and 17th in the 100 butterfly (57.57) and Rider was 12th (1:05.13) in the 100 breaststroke as Watterson finished 11th (67) behind champion Dublin Coffman (214).

Senior Isabella Roscoe has shown leadership throughout the preseason, according to coach Cherok.

Senior Clare Galuzny and juniors Anna Liedtke, Lucy Louden and Molly Shanahan are others who should contribute.

There are five freshmen out for the boys team, including coach Cherok’s son, Julian Cherok. The others are L.J. Kramer, Danny Muldoon, Dominic Rubino and Elliott Schmidt.

Michael Vondran, who was 17th (22.24) in the 50 free at state, was lost to graduation.

Junior Max Latshaw was sixth in the 200 individual medley and 11th in the 100 breast at district but is not back with the team.

“We’re going to have fun doing relays,” coach Cherok said.

SWIMMING & DIVING

•Coach: Dan Cherok, third season

•Top athletes: Boys — Julian Cherok, L.J. Kramer, Danny Muldoon, Dominic Rubino and Elliott Schmidt; Girls — Lucia Cherok, Lucy Louden, Olivia Oyster, Teagan Price, Grace Rider, Isabella Roscoe and Molly Shanahan

•Key losses: Boys — Max Latshaw, Ryan Newcomb, Mateo Pitones and Michael Vondran; Girls — Mia Brown and Gabi Greene

•2019-20 CCL standings: Boys — St. Charles (473), DeSales (254), Hartley (189), Watterson (83); Girls — Watterson (414), Hartley (362), DeSales (202), Ready (33)

•2020 postseason: Boys — Fourth at sectional, 17th at district, did not score at state; Girls — Second at sectional, sixth at district, 11th at state

WRESTLING

•Coach: Felix Catheline, third season

•Top athletes: Derek Caswell, Charlie McAdow, Leo Pavell, Patrick Randall, Danny Siegel, Mark Sullivan and Nick Youell

•Key loss: Brady White

•2019-20 CCL standings: Hartley (4-0), St. Charles (3-1), Watterson (2-2), DeSales (1-3), Ready (0-4)

•2020 postseason: 10th at sectional, 44th at district