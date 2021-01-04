Hockey: Watterson coach Jay Graham earns 400th career victory

With the Watterson hockey team’s 3-2 victory over Columbus Academy on Dec. 30 at Chiller Dublin, coach Jay Graham earned his 400th career victory.

Graham, who won more than 300 games during a 17-year tenure at Upper Arlington, has been the Eagles coach since the 2016-17 season.

Watterson is 5-4 this season.

“It means a lot,” Graham said. “It’s certainly been a goal of mine to at least get to 400. (Coaching is) actually something I enjoy and I’m going to keep going.”

Read more on Watterson's season next week at ThisWeekSPORTS.com.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek