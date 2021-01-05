Cross Country: Matt McGowan won't return as Watterson coach after 32 seasons

Matt McGowan has concluded a 32-year run as the Watterson boys and girls cross country coach.

After McGowan in 2017 guided the boys team to its first state berth since 1981, the Eagles made it back to the Division II state meet this fall, finishing 17th on Nov. 7 at Fortress Obetz.

“I and my assistant coaches would welcome to continue to coach, but that is not in the cards or the direction the athletic director or principal want to continue,” McGowan said.

“(In 2019) Bishop Watterson was the first school in 25 years to win both the boys and girls CCL cross country championships and this year we finished second by one point in both. My goal in coaching is to get as many students out for cross country as possible and to coach and develop them as athletes and good citizens. With my background in my own running and coaching, I want the athletes to enjoy the sport and improve during the season and run their best at the end of the season, want to run on the team again next year and hopefully want to continue to run the rest of their lives.”

In addition to his tenure in cross country, McGowan spent seven seasons as the head boys track and field coach, one season as the head boys and girls track coach and 20 seasons as an assistant track coach.

“We appreciate all the years of hard work and dedication that coach McGowan has put into our cross country program and wish him the best,” athletics director Doug Etgen said.

