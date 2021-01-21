Clintonville Area Commission asking for residents' input on neighborhood plan

Jim Fischer

In an effort to gather input from residents and prioritize infrastructure needs throughout Clintonville, the Clintonville Area Commission is asking residents to complete an online survey.

The effort, led by the CAC’s Planning and Development Committee, is updating the neighborhood’s Mobility Framework Plan, which last was completed in 2015.

Since then, some of the submitted ideas have been implemented, including work on the Neighborhood Bikeway, crosswalk improvements, planted medians on Indianola Avenue and High Street and the traffic signal box art installations last fall.

Committee member Andrew Overbeck said the plan helps target requests for city of Columbus’ Urban Infrastructure Recovery Fund monies for neighborhood capital improvements.

“We really just wanted to organize our thoughts, see what projects have been done and update the plan moving forward,” Overbeck said.

The survey, he said, takes about 10 minutes to complete and is available at the CAC website, clintonvilleareacommission.org. Those completing the survey will be eligible to enter a prize drawing.

“The neighborhood is always evolving; it’s never quite finished,” Overbeck said. “And with people spending more time in their neighborhoods than ever before, we hope to gather some very helpful ideas.”

“Our key role and responsibility is to facilitate communication between development initiatives and the neighborhoods,” CAC chair B.J. White said. “We have to provide a place for the residents to land their concerns and repackage them to give to the city and/or developer with recommendations for improvement. That's what we do.”

White pointed to the CAC’s 2018 support and advocacy for the completion of the Olentangy Trail through the neighborhood as an example of the importance of this kind of information-gathering and prioritization. She credited this process as a main reason why that project has picked up momentum. A public meeting Jan. 21 outlining options for a route to close the gap in the Olentangy Trail was the beginning of a multi-year process to complete the project.

