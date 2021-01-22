Clintonville police beat: Jan. 22

ThisWeek group

A 70-year-old man reported receiving a death threat by text message sent to his cellphone in an attempted extortion reported on the 100 block of Chase Road at 8:25 p.m. Jan. 11, Columbus police reported.

The man received a phone call from a woman he knew, asking for money. After he declined, he received a texted photo of the woman with both eyes blackened, surrounded by a group of men, and the threatening text accompanied by a demand for money, police said.

In other area incident reports:

• A catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle parked on the 4700 block of Indianola Avenue, reported at 3 p.m. Jan. 16.

• Officers responded to a report of felonious assault on the 3400 block of North High Street at 1:26 p.m. Jan. 15 and found a 23-year-old woman in a parking lot with a severe head wound. She was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

• A clerk at a business on the 4300 block of North High Street said a suspect passed a note and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding items from the business. Officers searched for the suspect, who left on foot. An energy drink and $30 in cash were stolen in the incident reported at 3:03 p.m. Jan. 18.

• A vehicle valued at $10,000 was stolen on the 3400 block of North High Street, reported at 3:24 p.m. Jan. 17.

• Someone entered the office of a business on the 4200 block of North High Street, posing as a customer in an incident reported at 3:58 p.m. Jan. 16. Undisclosed items were stolen.

• A vehicle valued at $20,000 was stolen on the 2600 block of Glenmawr Avenue, reported at 8:47 p.m. Jan. 13.

• A vehicle valued at $7,000 was reported stolen on the 4500 block of Indianola Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Jan. 13.

• A counterfeit $100 was passed at a business on the 2800 block of North High Street, reported at 710 p.m. Jan. 12.

• A 62-year-old woman said she was approached by two men who demanded her car keys and said they had a gun, on the 100 block of Oakland Avenue. She ran into a nearby home and called police at 10:34 p.m. Jan. 10.

• A 37-year-old saw two men try to get into his neighbor's car on the 200 block of Crestview Avenue. The men threatened to shoot the witness in the incident reported at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 10. No entry was made to the neighbor's car and the suspects fled in another vehicle.