Clintonville police beat: Jan. 29

Columbus police said they arrested a man wearing a wig and disguised as a woman after he was accused of using false identification at a bank on the 3000 block of North High Street.

Alerted by the bank, police found the man in a car at the bank drive-thru. The bank staff said the suspect wanted to checks for $3,000 and $94 in the incident reported at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 22.

In other incident reports from the Clintonville area:

• Tools valued at $120 and a leaf blower valued at $200 were stolen from a vehicle on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue, reported at 9 p.m. Jan. 26. The victim told police he later saw the items listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

• A vehicle valued at $6,000 was stolen on the 2800 block of Findley Avenue, reported at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 25.

• A resident of the 400 block of Fenway Road reported at 11:57 p.m. Jan. 25 that someone used his identity to seek unemployment benefits.

• Items valued at $5,080 were stolen from a vehicle parked on the first block of Nottingham Road, reported at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 24.

• A resident of the 100 block of East Royal Forest Boulevard said she paid someone $5,600 to tear down an existing garage and build a new one. After removing the garage, the suspect failed to return and stopped communicating with the victim in the incident reported at 3:37 p.m. Jan. 22.

• A resident of the 200 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard was scammed out of $200 when she gave someone online remote access to her computer. The computer apparently had been hacked, sounding the noise of a siren and showing a phone number to be contacted to resolve the issue. The victim said she called the number and could see the suspect navigate to her Amazon account, and the suspect also could access her bank account information. The victim's bank locked her account to prevent further loss stemming from the incident reported at 5:57 p.m. Jan. 22.

• A window was broken during a residential burglary on the 100 block of West North Broadway, reported at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22.

• A Black Lives Matter sign was stolen from a yard on the 300 block of Tibet Road, reported at 8:14 a.m. Jan. 21. The victim said signs also were removed from the yards of neighbors.

• A resident of the 200 block of Broadmeadows Boulevard said she paid $900 to someone online to buy a puppy. After making the payment, the victim said the alleged seller threatened a lawsuit if the victim failed to pay an additional $2,500 for insurance. The incident was reported at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 20.

• A resident of the 1600 block of East Lakeview Avenue told police at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20 that someone used her identity to open a Verizon account, accumulating a bill totaling $938.17.