Clintonville police beat: Feb. 5

The Columbus Police Department took two reports of residents' identity being used to file fraudulent unemployment claims, which have been widespread across Ohio.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Jan. 21 said that of the 1.4 million claims made under the federal pandemic unemployment program in the state, 796,000 had been flagged for potential fraud, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

• A resident of the first block of East Longview Avenue received a 1099 form stating he had received unemployment totaling $7,479. He told police at 11:47 a.m. Jan. 28 he had not applied for unemployment and received no compensation.

• A resident of the first block of Riverside Park Drive was notified by her employer's human resources representative that someone had filed for unemployment benefits using her name and social security number. The fraud was reported at 8:54 a.m. Jan. 28.

In other incident reports from the area:

• A resident of the 100 block of Chase Road said he received a notice from PayPal that $680 had been fraudulently transferred from his account. The victim said about 10 transactions had been made, and he believed they occurred when he was using his phone. The fraud was reported at 5:19 p.m. Jan. 31.

• Officers responded to a report of a fight on the 2600 block of Neil Avenue at 11:26 p.m. Jan. 30. The victim said he was kicking people out of his Airbnb rental location because they were having a large party. The victim said he told the group the party was over, and the suspect said, "What do you mean it's over? It's my sister's birthday," and he struck the victim in the face with a closed fist. Officers observed the victim had a bloody lip and blood on his shirt. Several witnesses confirmed the victim's account.

• A man was ordered out of a building on the 2600 block of Neil Avenue at 2:26 p.m. Jan. 28 and warned by officers he would be charged with tresspass if he returned. He had spent eight days sleeping on a second floor stairwell surrounded by empty beer cans, and had urinated on the landing, preventing residents from using the stairs. He refused when asked to leave by the rental office staff.

• A man told officers someone picked his pocket on the 2500 block of North High Street and stole his vehicle valued at $10,000. The theft was reported at 1:13 p.m. Jan. 28.