Watterson Roundup: Eagles girls swimmers getting ready for postseason

The way junior Olivia Oyster of the Watterson girls swimming and diving team sees it, having the right mindset has been essential during such an unusual season.

After finishing fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and seventh in the 100 free at state and also swimming on two state relays, Oyster had limited training from last March through July. The Eagles then didn't have their first meet of the 2020-21 season until January.

Although they lost Mia Brown to graduation after she competed on two relays and in two individual events at state, the Eagles still are hopeful that another memorable postseason is in the works.

Watterson opens the postseason Feb. 12 with Division I sectional competition at Upper Arlington. There are no automatic berths to the district meet Feb. 21 at Bowling Green. The top 24 in individual events and the top 16 relays advance based on sectional times.

“I just want to make it to state this year,” Oyster said. “I’ve had a lot of medical issues going on so I’m just going to do the best I can, be optimistic and be proud of myself no matter what. … Things are constantly changing and there’s not much we can do so we have to have a positive attitude for sure.”

The Eagles won the CCL meet Jan. 30 at St. Charles with 462 points, followed by Hartley (324), DeSales (281) and Ready (28).

Winning titles were junior Lucia Cherok in the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 18.62 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:03.67), Oyster in the 50 free (24.66) and 100 free (54.73), sophomore Grace Rider in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.54), the 200 free relay of senior Isabella Roscoe, juniors Anna Liedtke and Molly Shanahan and sophomore Teagan Price (1:48.59), the 200 medley relay of Oyster, Cherok, Shanahan and sophomore Grace Rider (1:53.86) and the 400 free relay of Cherok, Oyster, Price and Rider (3:47.28).

“I’m very grateful (the league meet) was still able to happen,” Cherok said. “With this year, every meet was in question. It’s always a fun meet because it’s like pre-championship season, so it’s not 100 percent serious yet but you’re getting ready. The sectionals are so close.

“I personally have been going a little bit slower compared to last year at this time. I don’t want to make an excuse because of the year, but I do think that has (impacted) part of the training. My club team that I was on closed for a while, so there were a lot of variables that were different this year. We’re definitely going to work and push hard to get those times back.”

Boys swimmers

ready for postseason

The boys swimming team will open its postseason Feb. 14 with a Division II sectional at UA.

There are no automatic berths to the district meet Feb. 18 at Bowling Green. The top 24 in individual events and the top 16 relays advance based on sectional times.

In the CCL meet, the boys finished fourth (115) behind St. Charles (539), DeSales (217) and Hartley (196) and ahead of Ready (2).

The 200 free relay of freshmen Julian Cherok, Danny Muldoon, Dominic Rubino and Elliott Schmidt was fourth (1:44.92), and the 200 medley relay of the same four was fourth (1:55.78). Julian Cherok was fourth in the 100 back (1:02.69) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:17.24), Muldoon was sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.4), Rubino placed sixth in the 100 free (59.4) and Schmidt was sixth in the 100 breast (1:16.3). Freshman L.J. Kramer also competed.

“We have five boys and they’re all freshmen,” coach Dan Cherok said. “I’m real proud of what they did. They did great. It’s boys against men in some of those events and they just need to grow. Some are brand new this year to swimming. We actually have a good variety (in the 200 medley relay), but size-wise, they’re not (as big) as juniors and seniors.”

Hockey team preps

for Blue Jackets Cup

The hockey team is preparing to compete in the Blue Jackets Cup consolation tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 12-14.

In a CHC-Blue Division showdown Jan. 30 at Chiller North, the Eagles lost 5-4 to Olentangy to fall to 13-8 overall and 8-5 in the league. The Braves improved to 9-5 in the league.

Watterson also lost to Olentangy 6-3 on Dec. 22.

The district tournament drawing was Feb. 10, with the postseason to begin Feb. 15.

Through 21 games, Brandon Trout was leading the Eagles with 27 goals and 23 assists. D.J. Colombo had 22 goals and 12 assists, Adam Pavliga had 10 goals and 16 assists and goalie Andrew Burri had a .910 save percentage.

