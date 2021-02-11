Candidate packets available Feb. 20 for Clintonville Area Commission election

Jim Fischer

Residents in three Clintonville Area Commission districts will elect representatives this year.

The CAC approved its election committee’s recommended timeline at its Feb. 4 meeting, starting with the availability of candidate petitions at the Whetstone branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library beginning Feb. 20.

Individuals residing in districts 4, 5 and 7 who are interested in running should pick up packets, which include information on the CAC, commissioner responsibilities and election information, said Ann Henkener, committee chair.

“A great way of getting voter participation is to have engaging candidates,” Henkener said. “So we are trying to make sure potential candidates know about the openings and that we continue to get great candidates.”

District 4 Commissioner Judy Minister has said she will not seek another term.

District 4 is roughly bounded on the south by the Orchard Lane west of High Street and by Oakland Park Avenue east of High Street; on the north by Hollenbeck Drive west of High Street and Arden Road east of High Street; on the east by the railroad tracks just east of Indianola Avenue; and on the west by the Olentangy River.

District 5 is represented by Brittany Boulton, who was elected last year to complete an unfinished term. The district’s rough boundaries are Arden Road on the south and Glenmont Avenue to the north, east of High Street.

District 7 Commissioner Michael Weinman was elected in December 2019 to complete an unfinished term. District 7 stretches roughly from Glenmont Avenue north to Garden Road, east of High Street.

Candidate petitions should be completed and returned to the CAC by March 27 with April 2 being the deadline to notice the committee of write-in candidacy.

While the 2020 election took place exclusively through a mail-in ballot process because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 election will offer both mail-in and in-person voting options.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is April 12.

In-person voting will be held at a site near the Whetstone library and Whetstone Community Center, Henkener said. Early voting hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. April 27 with Election Day set for May 1.

Mail-in ballots are due April 30.

Before last year, voting was done in-person at the library.

“We are trying to make voting both safe and accessible. By using the mail-in option, voters can vote safely. Voters can get ballot request forms by copying a form on the CAC website (clintonvilleareacommission.org),” Henkener said. “We still have a familiar place for voters to come and make their selection, and by voting outdoors we can maintain social distancing.”

“I commend election committee Chair Henkener and her colleagues for their prioritization of safety for candidates and voters alike in light of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” CAC Chair B.J. White said.

