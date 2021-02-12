Clintonville police beat: Feb. 12

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said a man stole a vehicle with two juveniles in it on the 2800 block of North High Street.

The juveniles were in the car and their parents were in a business when the suspect entered the vehicle, drove it to a nearby supermarket and threatened to shoot the juveniles if they didn't get out.

The juvenile male took his sister out of the vehicle and flagged down a special-duty officer in the incident reported at 8:15 p.m. Feb. 4.

In other police incident reports from the area:

• A complainant said he was arguing with a co-worker about the Super Bowl when the co-worker became enraged, picked up a metal pipe and chased him while threatening to assault him. The complainant fled into another room and locked himself inside while the suspect struck the room's window with the pipe and continued to threaten him. The incident occurred on the 3800 block of Indianola Avenue, reported at 9:03 a.m. Feb. 8.

• Officers responded to a report of a parked vehicle struck by gunfire on the 4900 block of Arbor Village Drive at 4:33 p.m. Feb. 7. Officers recovered two spent 9mm casings and bullet fragments.

• Merchandise valued at $520 was stolen from a business on the 3300 block of North High Street, reported at 5:24 p.m. Feb. 7.

• Damage and loss totaled $600 when someone broke into a parked car and removed the air-bag assembly from the steering wheel on the first block of West Tulane Road, reported at 10:18 a.m. Feb. 5.

• A catalytic converter valued at $2,000 was stolen from vehicle parked at a business on the 3900 block of Indianola Avenue, reported at 10:25 a.m. Feb. 5. A security camera showed two suspects arrived in a small silver SUV with a broken back window covered by a trash bag, with no front license plate.

• A person with a business on the 3100 block of North High Street paid a contractor $4,100 to complete two roofing jobs for properties owned by the business. The complainant said the work never was completed and all attempts to contact the suspect failed. The incident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 4.

• Damage totaled $100 when a door glass was broken, apparently with a pellet gun, on the 200 block of West Como Avenue, reported at 12:51 p.m. Feb. 4.

• A resident of the 100 block Amazon Place receive an email claiming to be from his boss, asking him to purchase gift cards. The complainant learned his boss didn't send the email in the incident reported at 2 p.m. Feb. 3.

• A resident of the 3300 block of Calumet Street said someone who used a plow to pile snow next to the resident's fence threatened to harm him and damage the fence, reported at 1:31 p.m. Feb. 2.

• A vehicle valued at $10,000 was stolen on the 400 block of Glenmont Avenue, reported at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 2.