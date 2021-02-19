Clintonville police beat: Feb. 19

The Columbus Police Department said a Ford Edge valued at $13,000 was stolen on the 2200 block of North High Street, reported at 10:01 p.m. Feb. 14.

The car's owner was in a nearby business and had the car keys with her, but the vehicle has push-to-start. The owner didn't see who took the car.

In other area incident reports:

• A woman, 24, said a man she knows hit her in the mouth, shoved her against a wall, hit her head on the wall and threw her on the ground on the first block of West Lane Avenue at 6 p.m. Feb. 15.

• The identity of a resident of the 500 block of Broadmeadows Boulevard was used to open a cable TV account in Benten, Ill., reported at 2 p.m. Feb. 15.

• Damage was listed at $500 when a rear windshield was broken on a vehicle on the 5100 block of North High Street, reported at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 14.

• Someone broke into a vehicle at Summit and Hudson streets, stealing a generator and water pump. Damage and value of the stolen items totaled $1,075 in the incident reported at 2:11 p.m. Feb. 14.

• A man, 34, and a woman, 22, reported a suspect threatened to kill them on the 200 block of East Blake Avenue, reported at midnight Feb. 14. The man and woman said they wanted to press charges.

• Someone entered a residence on the 100 block of Clinton Street, stealing a television and video game with a total $700 value. The theft was reported at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 14.

• Someone broke a vehicle window and stole clothing items on the first block of East Norwich Avenue. Damages and value of stolen items totaled $730 in the theft reported at 8:11 p.m. Feb. 14.

• Two women, ages 51 and 39, were arrested after a vehicle was stolen on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard, reported at 9:19 p.m. Feb. 13.

• Someone used the identity of a resident of the 5100 block of Buckeye Grove to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits, reported at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 12.

• A TV and other items, with a total $1,600 value, were stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Glen Echo Circle, reported at 10 p.m. Feb. 10.

• Someone used the identity of a resident of the 5200 block of Rush Avenue to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits, reported at 2:46 p.m. Feb. 10.

• A man said he stopped his car in an alley near the 400 block of East Northwood Avenue to pick up scrap metal left as trash, when another vehicle stopped. A man exited the second vehicle and threatened to shoot the man filing the report. The suspect entered a nearby house, pointed what looked like a rifle out of an upstairs window and lit a firecracker. The incident was reported at 2:32 p.m. Feb. 10.

• A man said he was walking on Summit Street near Aiden Avenue at 8:05 a.m. Feb. 9, when a man who threatened to shoot him stole his wallet, containing $10.

• Items valued at $15 were stolen from a vehicle on the 2100 block of North High Street, reported at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 9.