Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show: Timed tickets, other safety protocols in place for annual event

From staff reports

ThisWeek

The Dispatch Spring Home & Garden Show is planned as a retail experience this year, with a focus on health and safety while supporting local businesses.

“The Home & Garden Show will operate this year like retail stores that are operating safely for consumers – such as hardware stores, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Target and others,” said Stephen Zonars, Home & Garden Show general manager.

The event, presented by Ohio Mulch, will be held March 6-14 at the Ohio Expo Center Bricker building, 717 E. 17th Ave. Parking is available at the new entrance on 11th Avenue. Guests cannot enter the parking lot from 17th Avenue.

Visitors must follow social-distance guidelines while at the show, and other COVID-19 coronavirus safety guidelines include:

• Tickets – Timed tickets may be purchased online only. Walk-up ticket sales are not available.

• Masks – Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2, no exceptions, and they must be worn over one's nose and mouth.

• Temperature checks – Guest are asked not to attend if they have a temperature of 100.4 or higher. Temperatures of all workers will be taken on arrival.

• Hand sanitizer – More than 30 sanitizing stations will be available.

• Food – Only bottled nonalcoholic beverages will be sold. Food will not be sold.

• Capacity – Attendance will be limited, and guests are encouraged to visit later in the day.

• Social distancing – There will be no stages and no celebrity appearances as an additional way to implement social distancing.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets after 5 p.m. are $5 for adults with free admission for children. Members of the military, first responders, health-care workers and teachers may obtain a complimentary ticket online for Tuesday through Friday and then provide a valid ID and the online ticket at the customer-service area.

All ticket purchases include a gift available for pick-up upon arrival. Saturday and Sunday purchases include a free ticket to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium; Tuesday through Friday tickets include a pair of high-quality gardening gloves.

Time slots for visits are:

Saturday: 10 a.m.-noon; noon-3 p.m.; 3-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon; noon-3 p.m.; 3-6 p.m.

Weekdays: Noon-3 p.m.; 3-5 p.m.; 5-8 p.m. The event is closed Monday.

Tickets and other information are available at dispatchhomeandgardenshow.com.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews