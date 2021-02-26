Clintonville police beat: Feb. 26

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said a resident of the 300 block of Garden Road suffered a $19,500 loss in an internet scam.

The victim said she received a notice on her computer saying her IP address was compromised and instructing her to call what she thought was Microsoft. She called the number and spoke with a suspect who said her bank account had been compromised and she needed to send gift cards to "secure" her money.

The victim purchased multiple gift cards from various locations and sent them to number provided. Shen then realized she had been scammed. The loss was reported at 7:50 p.m. Feb. 19.

Police said residents of these locations learned their identity had been used to file fraudulent unemployment claims:

• The 200 block of Chatham Road, reported at 3:25 p.m. Feb. 22.

• The 100 block of West Lakeview Avenue, reported at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 19.

• The 200 block of Chatham Road, reported at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 19.

• The 300 block of East Tulane Road, reported at 10:35 a.m. Feb. 18.

• The 180 block of Ceramic Drive, reported at 9:51 a.m. Feb. 18.

In other Columbus police incident reports from the area:

• A resident of the 4400 block of North High Street reported at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 that his identity had been used to open several fraudulent credit accounts. No financial loss was listed.

• A resident of the 3100 block of Indianola Avenue reported at 5:22 p.m. Feb. 22 that her identity was used to process sales and evade paying taxes. She said the Internal Revenue Service is suing her for the unpaid taxes.

• Clothing and other items valued at $750 were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 3300 block of North High Street after someone broke out the driver's window, reported at 8 p.m. Feb. 18.

• Items were stolen from a parked car after someone broke a window to enter on the 3300 block of North High Street, reported at 7:59 p.m. Feb. 17. Loss and damages totaled $530 value. Three other parked vehicles were broken into at the same time and location.