Clintonville police beat: March 5

The Columbus Police Department said a man, age 28, reported he was attacked by three men in a business parking lot at North High and North Broadway streets at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 24.

The victim said he was placing groceries in the rear of his vehicle when he heard footsteps behind him. He turned and was punched in the face, falling into the vehicle. He was punched and kicked by the three suspects, and he said he kicked one suspect in the face.

The victim said people began to notice the commotion and the suspects jumped into a blue four-door Honda driven by a fourth person he couldn't see. The victim had cuts, a bump and scratches on his head and neck but refused medical treatment.

In other Clintonville area police reports:

• A man wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants stole a pair of hair clippers valued at $160 at a business on the 100 block of Graceland Boulevard, reported at 4:49 p.m. Feb. 27. The suspect asked to see a clipper set. The clerk turned away when the suspect asked to see another item, and the suspect grabbed the clippers from the clerk's hand, saying, "It will be in your best interest not to stop me from taking these," before leaving the store.

• A man, age 23, said a former friend punched him and hit him with a plastic rod at 4:49 p.m. Feb. 27 on the first block of Graceland Boulevard. The victim was treated at scene for a small laceration on his hand and minor abrasions to his face. About a block away, police found the suspect, who admitted to "losing it" because of their past history and punching the victim.

• A woman said she was punched five times by a friend of her daughter on the 400 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard, reported at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 26.

• A gray 2009 Honda Civic valued at $5,000 was stolen on the first block of Indian Springs Drive, reported at 7:15 a.m. Feb. 26. It was unknown how the suspect entered the vehicle, which had a spare key in the ashtray.

• Items valued at $450 were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 4000 block of North High Street, reported at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 26.

• A dark gray 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $35,000 was stolen on the 5300 block of Woodglen Road, reported at 12:42 p.m. Feb. 24.

• A resident of the 4400 block of North High Street reported at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 that his identity was used to open several credit accounts around Columbus. No financial loss was listed.