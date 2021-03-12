Clintonville police beat: March 12

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said $350 in cash and merchandise valued at $118 were stolen during an armed robbery at a business on the 4900 block of North High Street, reported at 8:48 p.m. March 6.

Police said the suspect asked a cashier for cigarettes. When asked for his ID, the suspect showed a firearm and ordered the cashier to put the cigarettes and all money in the cash register in a bag.

The cashier told police she was in shock and asked the suspect if he was joking, and the suspect said he was not and she needed to hurry up.

The suspect left in a silver or light gold Chevy Malibu toward Morse Road.

In other recent Clintonville-area incident reports:

• The identity of a resident of the 400 block of East Dunedin Road was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment, reported at 12:08 p.m. March 8.

• The identity of a resident of the 100 block of Winthrop Road was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment, reported at 2:09 p.m. March 8.

• Four catalytic converters with a total value of $3,874 were stolen from vehicles on the 700 block of Morse Road, reported at 2 p.m. March 7. The suspects left a car jack at the scene.

• The identity of a resident of the 200 block of Garden Road was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment, reported at 8:15 a.m. March 7.

• The identity of a resident of the first block of Brevoort Road was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment, reported at 5:25 p.m. March 3.