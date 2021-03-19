Clintonville police beat: March 19

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said three checks written by a resident of the 500 block of Center Woods Drive were stolen, altered and fraudulently cashed.

The victim said someone stole the checks from his mailbox at the end of his driveway next to the curb, where they awaited pickup.

When viewing his bank account, he discovered the checks were altered in the dollar amount he initially wrote and then cashed. A name on one check was altered.

Combined value of the checks was $2,000 in the incident reported at 8 a.m. March 12.

In other Columbus police reports from the Northland area:

• A resident of the 300 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard received an email from someone claiming to be the CEO at her workplace. The email convinced her to buy $2,000 worth of gift cards and give him the PIN numbers with the promise that he would reimburse her. The scam was reported at 10:15 a.m. March 11.

• A resident of the first block of Erie Road was notified by his employer that someone fraudulently used his identity to file a request for unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 9:45 a.m. March 9.

• A resident of the 400 block of Springs Drive was informed by the HR department of her employer that an unknown suspect had fraudulently requested unemployment benefits using her name. The fraud was reported at 2:52 p.m. March 1. She also filed a report with Ohio Jobs and Family Services.

- Paul Comstock/ThisWeek