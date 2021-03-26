Clintonville police beat: March 26

The Columbus Police Department said a 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a home break-in on the 200 block of Leland Avenue, reported at 6:18 p.m. March 18.

The resident's daughter told police neighbors reported seeing the home's lights turning on and off. Officers apprehended the suspect when they entered the house.

In other Columbus police reports from the Clintonville area:

• The identity of a resident of the first block of Tibet Road was used to open a fraudulent cable account in Arizona, reported at 1:27 p.m. March 21.

• Someone broke a front door window on the 2600 block of Dayton Avenue, reported at 5:20 p.m. March 21.

• A resident of the 100 block of Brighton Road received a telephone call from a person claiming his electricity would be shut off because of a delinquent account. The victim said he followed the caller's instructions and made a $1,000 Zelle payment through his bank before learning call was a scam, reported at 10:45 a.m. March 18.

• A resident of the 500 block of North High Street said someone withdrew money from her bank account. The victim stated she is unsure how this was done, as the account's bank card is in her possession. She said she spoke to a bank representative who told her video exists of the incident, reported at 1:50 p.m. March 17.

• A resident of the 200 block of East Dominion Boulevard reported he has video of someone trying to break into his car, reported at 5 p.m. March. 17.

• The identity of a resident of the 100 block of East Stanton Avenue was used to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits, reported at 2:33 p.m. March 16.

-Paul Comstock