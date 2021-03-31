Clintonville Area Commission election: Three districts up for vote attract one candidate each

Jim Fischer

Only one candidate has filed petitions with the Clintonville Area Commission in each of the three districts set to elect commission representatives in 2021.

Incumbents Brittany Boulton in District 5 and Michael Weinman in District 7 are seeking reelection.

Hugh Crowell will run in District 4, where commissioner Judy Minister had announced she will not seek reelection.

“The CAC has been looking for candidates all along and write-in candidates are welcome,” said Ann Henkener, election committee chair. “The deadline for submitting a candidate packet for write-in candidates is (April 2).”

Henkener added that the three candidate packets returned were the only ones picked up, and that all three races will be uncontested unless write-in candidates are received by April 2.

Henkener said CAC bylaws indicate elections must be held regardless, and that commissioner candidates must receive at least one vote to be elected.

Mail-in ballots must be requested by April 12 and received by April 30. Visit clintonvilleareacommission.org for more information.

Early voting will be held April 27 outdoors between the Whetstone Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library and the Whetstone Community Center.

Election day is May 1 at the same location.

