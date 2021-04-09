Clintonville Police Beat: April 9

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Division of Police received a report of a man being scammed out of $233,000 online.

Police responded to an address on the 3800 block of North High Street at 4:35 p.m. March 28.

The man making the report said his elderly brother received an alert that appeared on his computer, saying the scammers had evidence he was on a child porn site and if he didn't send money, they would contact his employer.

The man filing the report said his brother began paying the money in December.

Police also reported:

• Tools, camera equipment and other items were stolen during a residential burglary on the first block of West Como Avenue, reported at 3:26 p.m. April 5. Value of the stolen items was listed at $4,200.

• A vehicle valued at $20,000 was stolen on the 300 block of Broadmeadows Boulevard, reported at 2:56 p.m. April 3.

• Cash totaling $243 was stolen during a residential burglary on the 400 block of Broadmeadows Boulevard, reported at 12:04 p.m. March 30.

• An ATM machine was destroyed and its safe emptied on the 3400 block of North High Street, reported at 3:13 a.m. March 26. The amount of money stolen was not listed. The vehicle used by the suspect, believed to be stolen, was recovered nearby.

• Damage was listed at $1,000 when someone spray-painted a wall on the 4800 block of North High Street, reported at 3:12 p.m. March. 25.

• A vehicle valued at $7,000 was stolen on the 500 block of Tibet Road, reported at 12:20 p.m. March 25.

Police said they took reports of individuals' identities being used to file fraudulent unemployment claims on the:

• 200 block of Amazon Place, reported at 9:20 a.m. March 31.

• 3600 block of Olentangy Boulevard, reported at 10:35 a.m. March 26.

• 400 block of East Dunedin Road, reported at 3 a.m. March 24.

–Paul Comstock/ThisWeek