Despite unopposed races, Clintonville Area Commission voting will proceed May 1

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

Unopposed is the operative word in the Clintonville Area Commission races, in which one candidate is running in each of the three districts set to elect commission representatives.

Candidates are incumbents Brittany Boulton in District 5 and Michael Weinman in District 7 and newcomer Hugh Crowell in District 4 where current commissioner Judy Minister did not seek reelection.

CAC Election Committee chair Ann Henkener said voting still will be held and each candidate must receive at least one vote to officially be elected.

Voting is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 outdoors between the Whetstone Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library and the Whetstone Community Center, 3923 N. High St. For more information, go to clintonvilleareacommission.org

Housing and zoning are issues of focus for Boulton, who was elected in April 2020 to finish an unexpired term following the resignation of Dana Bagwell.

Boulton, 33, has lived in Clintonville since 2016 with her husband and two daughters.

“I worry that our neighborhood is becoming out of reach for far too many families and individuals on limited incomes,” she said. “We also need to find more ways to encourage more housing for more people. According to Neighbors for More Neighbors, a local grassroots effort to encourage more housing in Columbus, 150,000 fewer people live in urban Columbus now than in 1960, including here in Clintonville.”

Boulton called her year on the CAC “very instructive.” She said she has attended training sessions sponsored by the city of Columbus for area commission members and is becoming more familiar with the city’s zoning code, “which is currently undergoing a much-needed overhaul for the first time since the 1950s,” she said.

Crowell, 63, hopes his professional background in biology, restoration ecology and environmental science will be useful to issues he feels are important in the neighborhood.

He and his family have lived on East Torrence Road for 22 years.

“My main community interests are in environmental quality, particularly water quality and stormwater issues, green infrastructure, greenspace and the Olentangy Trail,” Crowell said.

Crowell has been “involved as a volunteer in the ongoing restoration, planning and management of the Whetstone Prairie which I monitor annually for Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.”

Crowell said his interest in contributing to community well-being and the example set by Minister were reasons he chose to run.

Weinman was elected in December 2019 in a special election to fill the District 7 seat, which had been vacated. He did not respond to questions posed by The Booster.

District 4 is in central Clintonville, roughly from Oakland Park Avenue north to Arden and Acton roads.

District 5 is north of District 4, east of High Street to Glenmont Avenue.

District 7 stretches roughly from Glenmont north to Garden Road east of High Street.

