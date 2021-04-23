Clintonville Police Beat: April 23

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said a resident of the first block of Westwood Road lost $4,000 in an online scam reported at 2:40 p.m. April 15.

The victim received an email that claimed to be from Amazon. He called the phone number attached to the email and spoke with a woman who claimed he was a victim of fraud.

The woman instructed him to purchase gift cards to resolve the fraud. He complied before realizing it was a scam.

In other Columbus police reports from the Clintonville area:

• Someone threw a bottle at a man on the 5000 block of North High Street, reported at 11:44 a.m. April 19. The man did not see who threw the bottle.

• A cellphone was stolen on the 600 block of Glenridge Place, reported at 5:23 p.m. April 18. Worthington police recovered the phone, which had been damaged, with GPS tracking.

• A vehicle valued at $14,000 was stolen on the 4000 block of Indianola Avenue, reported at 8:08 a.m. April 15. The owner said the vehicle was taken while running in the driveway to warm up.

• A utility trailer valued at $1,100 was stolen on the 500 block of Tibet Road, reported at 8:44 a.m. April 15.

• A customer at a business on the 5000 block of North High Street yelled at several employees and said, "You don't want me coming back to shoot this place up." The incident was reported at noon April 14.

• A silver vehicle valued at $5,000 was stolen on the 2800 block of North High Street, reported at noon April 12.

• Several catalytic converters, with a combined $10,000 value, were stolen from vehicles at a business on the 2300 block of North High Street, reported at 10:56 a.m. April 12.

–Paul Comstock/ThisWeek