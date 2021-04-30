Clintonville Police Beat: April 30

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said a Fender electric guitar in its case, valued at $900, was stolen from a vehicle parked on the first block of Broad Meadows Boulevard, reported at 8:08 a.m. April 19.

In other police reports from the Clintonville area:

• An officer working a security detail at a business on the 2800 block of North High Street said a suspect followed him and screamed profanities at him because the suspect had no identification and customer service refused to cash a check. The officer told the suspect to leave in the incident reported at 5:20 p.m. April 24.

• A resident of the 5000 block of North High Street reported receiving more than 60 phone calls from her ex-boyfriend, reported at 10:29 a.m. April 24. The victim was given a pamphlet for a guide to obtaining a protection order and referred to the city prosecutor's office to file charges.

• An employee of a business on the 2600 block of North High Street said a suspect started a verbal dispute about the price of an item and threw the employee against a counter and onto the ground. The employee went to Ohio State University East Hospital and reported suffering a fractured spine and injuries to an ankle and shoulder. The incident was reported at 1:51 p.m. at April 23.

• The identity of a resident of the 100 block of East Pacemont Road was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim, reported at 6 p.m. April 23.

• A resident of the first block of Westview Avenue said someone opened a bank account in her name, reported at 5 p.m. April 22. Huntington Bank, where the woman has no account, told her it could supply information on who opened the account only to police.

• Cash and cigarettes, with a total $110 value, were stolen during a robbery at a business on the 2800 block of North High Street, reported at 4:57 a.m. April 20. Witnesses said the suspect appeared to have a weapon and was mumbling, and the witnesses fled to the back of the location.

• A telephone, cash and other items – all with a combined $1,185 value – were stolen from a vehicle parked on the first block of Olentangy Meadows Drive, reported at 11:59 a.m. April 20.

–Paul Comstock/ThisWeek