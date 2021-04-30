Watterson Roundup: Eagles boys tennis squad enjoying solid season

As his team warmed up April 26 to face Delaware, Watterson boys tennis coach Ryan Schwieterman couldn’t help but feel grateful.

The Eagles, who went 7-8 in 2019 before having last season canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, have four seniors who have stepped into leadership roles after filling spots in the lineup two seasons ago.

“It’s so nice on days like this when it’s sunny out and they get to be involved in this after school,” Schwieterman said. “To have four seniors and to be actually playing, they’re all leaders in their own kind of way. To hear them all talk about where they’re going next year, I’ve got it easy. I kind of just show up. I’ve got it made out here.”

Watterson has been enjoying significantly more success than during its last full season.

The Eagles beat Delaware 4-1 and were 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the CCL after beating Hartley 5-0 on April 27.

They lost 4-1 to Wellington on March 30 and 3-2 to Bexley on April 14.

In the Division II postseason, which begins with sectional competition May 11, Watterson will face players from Wellington, Bexley and Hartley as well as from host and perennial power Columbus Academy. Wellington won the OTCA state team tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Senior Nick Geelan won six of his first seven matches at first singles and is expected to play singles in the postseason.

Senior Cole Petrilla won six of his first eight matches at second singles and likely will play singles at sectional, according to Schwieterman.

The first-doubles team of seniors Johnny DiOrio and Adam Pavliga is expected to compete in doubles in the postseason, with junior third-singles player Grant Gilsenan slated for either singles or doubles.

Others who could see action in the postseason include sophomore Colby Graham and freshmen Ashton Slack and Tommy Spence.

“We’re having a pretty good year,” Schwieterman said. “We’ve won a few that I didn’t think we’d win.

“Nick’s going to stay in singles. For sure we’ll have our first doubles, Johnny DiOrio and Adam Pavliga, in doubles (during the postseason). They play really well together. Cole’s got just as good of a shot if he stays in singles.”

Softball team preps

for postseason

The Division I district tournament will begin May 10 in softball.

Before playing Hartley on April 28, the Eagles were 10-8 overall and 2-2 in the CCL, with both of their league losses to DeSales (8-4 on April 14 and 3-0 on April 26).

Watterson beat Ready 10-0 on April 22 but was swept in a doubleheader April 24, falling 13-8 to Chardon and 4-3 to Youngstown Ursuline at McCune Park in Canfield.

Ursuline was second in last week’s Division III state poll.

“I’ve told them that we’ve got a pretty good schedule and that the girls are stepping up to the challenge,” coach Shawn Bray said. “We’re catching some of the good teams off-guard a little bit. I’m proud of the girls and how they’re playing these tough teams. Hopefully we’re getting tournament tested and we’ll have a good run in the tournament.”

Against Ready, freshman pitcher Mary Gamble struck out five and gave up five hits while throwing a complete game as the Eagles committed no errors and freshman Alex Mosholder (2B/OF) had four hits.

Through 18 games, senior catcher Rachel Reuter was batting .529 with three home runs and 31 RBI, senior third baseman Caroline Peck was hitting .522, Mosholder was batting .500 with 15 RBI and 35 runs and junior first baseman Anna Emswiler was hitting .417 with 27 RBI.

Gamble had 64 strikeouts in her first 48 innings, and juniors Amelia Pepe and Julia Hall also were key pitchers.

Girls lacrosse team

tuning up for tourney

Just three scheduled regular-season games remain for the girls lacrosse team.

The Division II postseason begins May 15.

After losing to DeSales 11-9 on April 15 and to Cincinnati Mariemont 9-5 on April 16, the Eagles bounced back to beat Granville 16-11 on April 22, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 22-8 on April 24, Columbus Academy 16-11 on April 26 and Buckeye Valley 20-1 on April 27 to improve to 9-4.

The Eagles play their other CCL game May 6 at home against Hartley.

Against Academy, junior attacker Zoe Coleman had eight goals and three assists and senior attacker Victoria Alves added three goals and five assists. Senior goalie Aubrey Bower made 12 saves.

Through 12 games, Coleman had 57 goals and 27 assists, junior attacker Makenna Twombly had 31 goals and eight assists and Alves had 23 goals and nine assists. Coleman also led in ground balls with 36 and draw controls with 60, and Bower had 109 saves.

