Clintonville Police Beat: May 7

The Columbus Police Department responded to a report of an assault on the 3900 block of Indianola Avenue and found a man with a scrape above his right eye.

The man said he was in a nearby business when an employee came up and put his arms around the victim's neck. The victim said another employee came up and punched him once in the right eye with a closed fist.

One of the employees told officers the victim arrived at the location visibly angry and made a scene, putting a finger in his face and spitting on him.

The incident was reported at 4:55 p.m. April 30.

In other Columbus police reports:

• A resident of the 3000 block of Neil Avenue said a former roommate removed without authorization several household and clothing items -- with a total $1,210 value -- from the residence. The incident was reported at 7:05 p.m. May 3.

• Damages totaled $1,500 when someone damaged a store front window on the 4200 block of North High Street, reported at 3:11 p.m. April 29.

• A man working security at a business on the 2770 block of North High Street said he was assaulted by a shoplifting suspect, reported at 7:34 p.m. April 29.

• A resident of the 3700 block of North High Street reported someone used her identity to steal $5,000 from her checking account, reported at 12:53 p.m. April 28.

• A resident of the 4600 block of Reed Road lost $2,500 in an online scam, reported at 8:12 a.m. April 26.

--Paul Comstock/ThisWeek