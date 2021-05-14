Clintonville Police Beat: May 14

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said damage and loss totaled $3,150 after someone destroyed a fence to reach a vehicle on the 4300 block of Indianola Avenue.

Several tools were stolen when the thief broke into a box on the vehicle in the incident reported at 8 p.m. May 8.

In other Columbus police reports from the Clintonville area:

• Tools valued at $1,750 were stolen after someone broke into a box on truck on the 4400 block of Indianola Avenue, reported at 2:24 p.m. May 11.

• A vehicle valued at $5,000 was stolen on the 4900 block of Arbor Village Drive, reported at 11:34 p.m. May 8. The owner said the vehicle was locked with no keys in it.

• A vehicle valued at $8,000 was stolen on the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue, reported at 8:17 a.m. May 7.

• Identification, ATM and credit cards, and a checkbook were stolen during a residential burglary on the 300 block of Parkview Drive, reported at 11:45 a.m. May 5. The suspect has used the items to charge about $5,299 to the victim's accounts. Keys also were stolen and damage to a window is set at $200.

• A vehicle valued at $10,000 was stolen on the 2600 block of Findley Avenue, reported at 7:14 a.m. May 5.

• A resident of the first block of Richards Drive said someone tried to use her credit card information to make an online purchase, reported at 6:24 p.m. May 4.

--Paul Comstock/ThisWeek