Clintonville Police Beat: May 21

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said a woman was walking on the 3400 block of Indianola Avenue at 4:52 a.m. May 18 when suspects in a car, one with a pistol, tried to rob her.

The victim said she was walking northbound when a black four-door sedan with no visible rear tag pulled up next to her.

A suspect wearing a ski mask and holding a pistol with an extended magazine exited the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. The victim said the suspect pointed the gun at her and said, "Give me all your money and everything you've got! I'm going to shoot you!"

The victim said she laid down on the ground and the suspect pushed the handgun into her stomach. The woman was carrying no property, and the suspect returned to the vehicle, which drove southbound.

In other Clintonville area incident reports:

• Merchandise valued at $200 was stolen from a business on the 3400 block of North High Street, reported at 2:36 p.m. May 18.

• A car valued at $2,000 was stolen on the 300 block of East Weber Road, reported at 4:44 p.m. May 17.

• Damage was listed at $1,000 when two vehicles were vandalized on the 700 block of Morse Road, reported at 3:45 p.m. May 17.

• Loss totaled $1,000 when someone damaged the steering column of a parked vehicle in a failed attempt to steal it on the 3300 block of North High Street, reported at 10:10 a.m. May 17.

• A number of tools were stolen from a construction trailer on the 3300 block of North High Street at 7 a.m. May 15. Damage and value of the stolen items totaled $2,200.

• A snowmobile and a trailer, with a combined $1,250 value, were stolen on the 200 block of East Tulane Road, reported at 4:14 p.m. May 15.

• Tires and wheels, with a combined $4,000 value, were stolen from a vehicle on the 100 block of East Como Avenue, reported at 1:30 p.m. May 15.

• A bicycle valued at $400 was stolen on the first block of East Dominion Boulevard, reported at 8:23 p.m. May 14.

• A vehicle valued at $18,000 was parked with the engine running when it was stolen on the 5300 block of North High Street, reported at 8:19 p.m. May. 12.

--Paul Comstock/ThisWeek