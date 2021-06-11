Clintonville Police Beat: June 11

ThisWeek group

The Columbus Police Department said a vehicle valued at $15,000 was stolen at knifepoint on the first block of Broadmeadows Boulevard, reported at noon June 6.

The suspect was white, in his early 20s, about 5-foot-10 and wearing a red T-shirt, the report said.

In other Columbus police incident reports from the area:

• A resident of the 200 block of Broadmeadows Boulevard lost $3,900 after providing personal identification information to a scammer, reported at noon June 7.

• An air conditioning unit valued at $1,500 was stolen from a vehicle on the 2600 block of Summit Street, reported at 6:20 p.m. June 7.

• A catalytic converter valued at $3,000 was stolen from a vehicle on the first block of West Tulane Road, reported at 11 a.m. June 6.

• A vehcile valued at $2,000 went missing after it was disabled and parked on the 3000 block of Indianola Avenue, reported 3:07 p.m. June 4.

• A set of automobile rims and tires, with a total $2,000 value, was stolen from a vehicle on the first block of Fitz Henry Boulevard, reported at 7:30 a.m. June 3. The report said the vehicle was left sitting on blocks.

• A set of golf clubs valued at $500 and a pistol valued at $200 were stolen from a vehicle on the 5000 block of North High Street, reported at 7:12 p.m. June 1.

• A vehicle valued at $7,000 was stolen on the 5000 block of North High Street, reported at noon June 1.

--Paul Comstock/ThisWeek