Sign at Clinton Elementary in Clintonville honors neighborhood watchdog Bud Glanzer Jr.

The stern but caring words of a longtime friend and neighbor to Clinton Elementary School will live on through a new sign posted outside the building.

For about 43 years, just about anyone who walked along Clinton Heights Avenue near Clinton Elementary during school hours likely met or heard from Howard "Bud" Glanzer Jr.

From the time he and his wife, Joyce, moved into their house at 76 Clinton Heights Ave., one of Bud's favorite pastimes was to sit on the concrete stoop outside his front door, often while enjoying a cool beverage, and exchange pleasantries with those who passed by.

Bud was known as a watchdog for the neighborhood, particularly for the children who attended Clinton Elementary, and for his regular admonishments to speeders.

Following Bud's death May 30 after a brief illness at the age of 70, a sign was posted at the southeast corner of the school's playground that reads, "In Memory of Bud Glanzer. Slow Down!"

"Bud was always looking out for the kids," said Renee Woodtke, a physical-education teacher at the school who lived across the street from the Glanzers for seven years. "He was worried about the kids and dogs. His voice carried, and he got them to slow down a lot of times."

When Woodtke took up a collection for the $85 it cost to print the sign and have it installed, neighbors up and down Clinton Heights Avenue were glad to chip in, she said.

"He sat there looking out for the neighborhood," Woodtke said. "He knew every kid and family. As they walked to the school or to go to the playground, he said hello.

"He was a fixture in the neighborhood. When you go to the corner now, it feels like something's missing and I wanted to recognize that."

Clinton Heights already is a neighborhood famous for another sign.

In June 2018, the school adopted a “kangaroo crossing” sign that the city of Columbus ordered removed – much to the chagrin of residents – after it was installed about a block up the street on a whim by Jared and Laura Laughbaum.

Clinton Principal Patricia Price said the ode to Bud will remain as long as she has a say.

"He was the perfect neighbor for an elementary school," Price said. "Not everyone can appreciate (that) they bought a house by an elementary school."

Price said she became aware of Bud before she worked at the school, when her children, Kaia, now an eighth-grader, and Rio, now a fifth-grader, attended Clinton.

"He'd stand on his porch or sit on his porch and yell at people to stop speeding," she said.

When she became principal at the school three years ago, Price said, she gained a greater appreciation for the Glanzers.

"I met Bud because at recess, balls kept going over the fence into his yard," she said. "He never got annoyed, and they never stayed in his yard more than a minute or two.

"He was almost glad to have a reason to engage with us and the kids. We're going to miss him."

Joyce Glanzer said she and her husband moved to Clinton Heights Avenue after having lived in the campus area.

While initially they worried about the noise and traffic generated by the school, they "just got a little bit thicker-skinned about stuff," she said.

Even before their children, Sarah Hanly, now 31, and Corey Glanzer, now 28, attended the school, they began to embrace being neighbors at Clinton Elementary and Bud developed a paternal instinct for its students and the neighborhood.

"Our street is a big cut-through for people who want to avoid the light at (High Street and) North Broadway," Joyce said. "He told me more than once, 'As fast as those people go, there's going to be a kid hit.' He just wanted it to be, in general, a more quiet and safe neighborhood. It's a neighborly neighborhood."

As a testament to that neighborliness and to Bud, scores of people turned out for his memorial reception at the Glanzers' house June 7.

Later, next-door neighbor Gail Verway described Bud as "so humble." She said Bud and Joyce never hesitated to help others but were exceedingly thankful when someone would lend them a hand.

"For 27 years, Bud mowed our front yard, as well as shoveling the walk all the way up the block to the alley during winter," Verway said.

To the end, Joyce said, Bud loved being outside during the warm weather. She called him a "harbinger of spring" because of his near-constant presence on their front stoop or in their yards once temperatures rose.

"An evening like this weather, people would come and bring their chairs and we'd just sit and talk," she said. "There were a couple of family homes where we'd go and sit and yammer at each other."

As for the sign at the school, Joyce said, "It is beyond cool."

"I just am so touched. It has been a source of comfort to me and the kids. It just says that he really meant a lot to people and it's just very good. Very good."

She said the sign has given her new perspective.

"There's two ways of looking at it," she said. "You can slow down driving, or in life you can also slow down and enjoy what's around you.

"That's kind of how I look at it right now. Slow down, enjoy your kids, enjoy your grandkids. Don't be so task-oriented. It's good."

