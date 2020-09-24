Delaware police beat: Sept. 24

ThisWeek group

Delaware police said a video-game console, a television, watches and $600 in cash were stolen from a residence on the 200 block of Park Avenue in a theft reported at 7:15 a.m. Sept. 14.

The value of the stolen items was estimated at $3,000.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

• An officer on patrol Sept. 19 spotted a vehicle, valued at $20,000, that had been reported stolen the previous day by a resident of the first block of Sterling Ridge Drive.

Two male occupants were charged with receiving stolen property and drug offenses, reports said.

• Police received a report at 11:53 a.m. Sept. 19 that someone had withdrawn an undetermined amount of money from the bank account of a resident of the 100 block of Hayes Drive.

• A wallet and debit cards were stolen in the first block of Lincoln Avenue in a theft reported at 12:07 p.m. Sept. 19.

• A woman was charged with aggravated menacing after an incident on the 500 block of Sunbury Road, reported at 6:53 p.m. Sept. 19.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after a suspected drug overdose on the 600 block of Holly Road, reported at 7:07 p.m. Sept. 15.

• Suspected methamphetamine was found at Stratford Road and Spring Lake Court at 12:12 a.m. Sept. 10.