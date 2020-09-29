Delaware police beat: Sept. 29

ThisWeek group

Delaware police said suspected heroin and marijuana were found during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and Cheshire Road at 1:29 a.m. Sept. 25.

In another incident, a man was arrested and taken to the Delaware County jail after a controlled substance reportedly was discovered in his possession on the 300 block of Cobblestone Drive at 3:42 p.m. Sept. 23.

Marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop at U.S. Route 23 and Hull Drive at 12:53 a.m. Sept. 22, reports said.

The driver was taken to the county jail after allegedly giving officers a false identity.

Finally, a woman was taken to the county jail after being found in possession of drug-abuse instruments at Ross Street Park, 50 Ross St., at 8:49 p.m. Sept. 22.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

• Animals running at large were reported on the first block of Vernon Avenue at 5:03 p.m. Sept. 26.

• Political signs were defaced in a yard on the 600 block of Presidential Way in an incident reported at 12:53 a.m. Sept. 22.