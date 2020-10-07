Delaware police beat: Oct. 7

ThisWeek group

A resident of the first block of South Franklin Street told Delaware Police Department officers about an apparent phone scam.

The resident reportedly received a phone call from a person claiming to be an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration, saying the vicitm needed to send money to resolve an active arrest warrant.

The victim sent $400 worth of Google Play cards in the scam, which was reported at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 1.

In other incidents:

• A resident of the 1500 block of Plowington Drive reported his unlocked motor vehicle was entered overnight and his wallet and credit cards were taken. The credit cards subsequently were used for fraudulent purchases totaling $231 in the incident reported at 12:46 a.m. Sept. 30.

• Cash and other items with a total $520 value were stolen during a burglary on the 100 block of London Road, as reported at 5:19 p.m. Sept. 29.

• A bicycle valued at $100 was stolen on the 100 block of Park Avenue, as reported at 5:03 p.m. Sept. 25.

• A resident of the 300 block of Burgoyne Street said his credit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase totaling $202 on Amazon, as reported at 3:51 p.m. Sept. 24.

• A resident of the 700 block of Fern Drive said fraudulent purchases totaling $181 were made on her credit account, as reported at 8:49 a.m. Sept. 22.