Powell library will be called Liberty Branch

Submitted content

The Delaware County District Library trustees announced Oct. 20 that the new branch being built at Home and Steitz roads in Powell will be called the Liberty Branch Library.

“We have traditionally named our libraries geographically,” library director George Needham said in a news release. “Other names were proposed, like Home Road and Steitz Road, but in keeping with our current tradition, the committee decided that Liberty Branch Library worked best.”

More:New Powell library's design approved

More:UPDATED: Delaware County libraries shut down again; masks required

According to Needham, the land on which the branch will sit was purchased Oct. 9 at for $50,000 per acre and is more than 3 acres. The library continues to work with project architect SHP and construction manager at-risk Marker on design and construction details, according to the release.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Due to COVID-19 precautions, invitations will be sent to a small group of officials to keep crowds low, the release said. However, the entire ceremony will be streamed live on the library’s social media channels and within library branches.

In other business, the trustees approved a revised DCDL Response to COVID-19 Levels. The amendment will change how the library responds to the state’s color-coded public-health alert system.

“We went with an excess of caution when we originally said we’d close at a Level Red,” Needham said in the release. “Since that decision, I feel like we have a responsibility to the public who pays for our library system. Keeping our buildings open still offers the public who is unable to come indoors the opportunity to utilize curbside, drive-up or homebound drop-off services.”

Trustee Brad Alen said in the release that the new system puts the library in "better alignment with how other county agencies are operating."

The revision allows the library to remain open for walk-in service and computer access if Delaware County falls under a Level 3 – Red, according to the state figures. Should the county jump to a Level 4 – Purple, the library will close as originally proposed. Ultimate discretion and emergency decisions will remain up to Needham, according to the release.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews