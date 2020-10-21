Delaware police beat: Oct. 21

ThisWeek group

Fishing equipment valued at $714 was stolen from the porch of a residence on the first block of Todd Street, as reported to the Delaware Police Department at 12:17 p.m. Oct. 8.

Police also reported:

• A man was taken to the Delaware County jail after he was found to be a fugitive from justice in Michigan during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 23 near U.S. Route 42 at 12:05 a.m. Oct. 14.

• A resident of the first block of Smith Street noticed unauthorized charges on her debit-card account totaling $152, as reported at 427 p.m. Oct. 5.

• A Marion resident said a check drawn on a Delaware bank was stolen and passed at a financial institution in Marion, as reported at 12:06 p.m. Oct. 10.