Delaware police beat: Oct. 28

ThisWeek group

A business on the 400 block of South Sandusky Street was robbed Oct. 19, according to the Delaware Police Department.

A clerk indicated a lone male entered the store about 9 p.m., approached the counter and demanded she open the register, police said. The clerk followed the demands, and the robber took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store on foot.

Police also reported:

• Loss was listed at about $21,000 when a John Deere tractor was stolen from a construction site at Stratford Road and Meeker Way, as reported at 2:58 p.m. Oct. 7.

• A resident of the first block of Greenhedge Circle lost $1,650 in an online scam reported at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 23. The victim told officers she had met and become friends with an individual online. The unknown person allegedly was overseas. Over the course of several weeks, the unknown subject requested the victim wire money for various emergencies.

• Prescription medication was stolen on the first block of Carriage Drive, as reported at 1:58 p.m. Oct. 8.

• A resident of the 100 block of Deerfield Place reported receiving a statement for a Small Business Administration loan in the amount of $9,800. The victim said she did not apply for such a loan. It appears an unknown individual used the victim’s personal information to obtain the loan fraudulently. The incident was reported at 9 p.m. Oct. 24.