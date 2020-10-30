Delaware Hayes Roundup: Runners wrap up season at district

The Delaware Hayes boys and girls cross country teams concluded their season in Division I district meets Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby, and while the Pacers didn't advance to regional, coach Jim Bibler was satisfied.

The girls finished 13th (311) of 17 teams in district 2 behind champion Dublin Coffman (55) and the boys finished 19th (495) of 19 teams in district 3 behind champion Lancaster (91).

Bibler said he was proud of the runners for their efforts, particularly during summer training sessions.

“All things considered it was a great season,” he said. “It was by far the best season attendance we have ever had this past summer.”

Senior Brynn McGrail led the girls by finishing 33rd of 117 runners in 20 minutes, 30.3 seconds. She set a personal record in her final race with the Pacers.

“It was a successful season. I think we had a good team culture,” McGrail said. “Obviously I would have hoped to make it to regionals, and I was pretty close. But I think overall I PR’d and did a lot better than I was expecting myself to do.”

From both races, the top six teams and individuals not on qualifying teams who finished in the top 24 advanced to regional Oct. 31 at Pickerington North.

In the girls race, Grace Osborn of Pickerington Central was 24th in 20:11.0.

For the Pacers, following McGrail were sophomore Rowan Hering (56th, 21:06.7), sophomore Sammy West (60th, 21:19.2), junior Miranda Gemberling (74th, 21:37.9), senior Leila Bouziri (88th, 22:12.9), sophomore Julia Young (92nd, 22.22.2) and senior Lauren English (93rd, 22:25.2).

Junior Blake Frisch of the boys team said he was happy to have a cross country season following the cancellation of track and field in the spring because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“There were some races that we couldn’t go to, but it was very nice to have an actual season,” he said. “We didn’t have a track season, but it was nice to be out and running again.”

Junior Ryan Gray led the boys at district, placing 84th (18:04.0) of 133 runners. He was followed by sophomore Luke Todt (92nd, 18:13.1), junior Sebastian Stewart (97th, 18:19.0), senior Padraig Mumper (110th, 18:35.9), Frisch (112th, 18:37.1), senior Eric Stewart (115th, 18:40.5) and junior John Hinton (119th, 18:53.6).

Bibler is excited for the future of the boys team, which is expected to have a combined 23 juniors and seniors next season.

“They will need to up their training, but that is a big group of upperclassmen,” he said. “They are motivated to get better.”

Girls soccer team

falls to Grove City

The ninth-seeded girls soccer team lost 2-1 to visiting and 12th-seeded Grove City in the second round of the Division I district tournament Oct. 24 following a first-round bye.

The Pacers, who won the OCC-Capital Division this season for the first league title in program history, finished 13-2-1.

Aubrey Griner scored the Pacers' goal against Grove City.

Boys soccer team

loses to New Albany

The 33rd-seeded boys soccer team lost 5-0 at second-seeded New Albany in the second round of the Division I district tournament Oct. 22 to finish 5-10-3.

The Pacers had defeated visiting and 35th-seeded Logan 3-1 in the first round Oct. 20.

CROSS COUNTRY

•OCC-Capital standings: Boys — Dublin Scioto (32), Worthington Kilbourne (54), Westerville North (90), Canal Winchester (91), Delaware (118), Big Walnut (148), Westerville South (151); Girls — Scioto (63), Canal Winchester (79), Big Walnut (97), North and South (101), Kilbourne (107), Delaware (113)

•Seniors lost: Boys — Mark Copley, Padraig Mumper, Isaak Scheeler, Jake Vilchinsky, Gary Weckerly and Taylor Wernz; Girls — Leila Bouziri, Sarah Carpenter, Lauren English, Brynn McGrail and Jordan Rutherford

•Key returnees: Boys — Blake Frisch, Ryan Gray, Noah Hatton, Eric Stewart and Sebastian Stewart; Girls — Danica Davelli, Rowan Hering, Lauren English, Miranda Gemberling, Kailyn Smith and Julia Young

•Postseason: Boys — 19th (495) at district behind champion Lancaster (91); Girls — 13th (311) at district behind champion Dublin Coffman (55)