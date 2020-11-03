Track & Field: Ryan Borland to take over Big Walnut boys team

Scott Gerfen

Ryan Borland has been named coach of the Big Walnut boys track and field team, pending school board approval, athletics director Brian Shelton announced on the school’s athletics website Nov. 2.

Borland just completed his 13th season as Westerville Central cross country coach. He spent 12 years as the Warhawks’ girls track coach.

He replaces Eric Myers, who led the Golden Eagles’ boys program for 13 seasons.

“I have been fortunate during my career at Westerville Central that I have been able to coach multiple all-Ohioans as well as numerous school record-holders,” Borland said on the school’s athletics website.

Before coaching at Central, Borland was the head cross country coach and an assistant track coach at Otterbein for 10 seasons.

His daughter, 2020 Big Walnut graduate Colbi Borland, was a standout in cross country and track for the Golden Eagles.

