Delaware police beat: Nov. 4

A zero-turn lawnmower was stolen from the yard of a residence on the 100 block of Richards Drive, according to a report filed with the Delaware Police Department at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 31.

The machine is valued at $1,500.

In other incidents:

• A person was charged with petty theft at 8:58 a.m. Oct. 31 after three incidents of price switching at a business on the 1300 block of Sunbury Road. The business reported a loss of about $108.

• Cash totaling about $947 was stolen from a residence on the 200 block of South Sandusky Street, as reported at 4:32 p.m. Oct. 28.

• Seven parked and unlocked vehicles were entered on the 200 block of Flint Rock Drive, as reported at 6:05 a.m. Oct. 28. Jewelry valued at $200 was taken from one of the vehicles.

• A package containing two pairs of boots, with a total $117 value, was stolen from the porch of a residence on the 200 block of Curtis Street, as reported at 2:12 p.m. Oct. 30.