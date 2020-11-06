Delaware Hayes Roundup: Girls soccer squad proud of history-making season

The Delaware Hayes girls soccer team saw its season come to an end in its postseason opener, but the Pacers still made history this fall.

Delaware, which finished 13-3-1 overall with a 2-1 loss to visiting and 12th-seeded Grove City on Oct. 24 in the second round of the Division I district tournament, captured its first league championship by going 7-0 in the OCC-Capital Division.

“I think overall we should be incredibly proud of what we accomplished, going from a couple of wins in the conference to going undefeated in the conference and winning is just something we’ve never been able to do before,” senior midfielder McKenzie Hayes said. “Obviously the ending is not how any of us wanted to go out, but we know we put everything into it that we could have and just came up short in the end.

“But overall, we’re incredibly happy, and I’m incredibly happy for those people coming back. I hope they have a great season next year.”

The Pacers, who were seeded ninth for the postseason, clinched the league title with a 6-1 home win against Canal Winchester on Oct. 6.

“I think this season was one of the best seasons (Delaware) has ever had," junior defender Hannah Halstead said. "(The) freshmen were really good and they helped us out a lot. This season was so much better for all of us because we all connected. We knew we could do it, but we didn’t believe in ourselves in the beginning. And then we started to believe and that’s when it got better.”

Halstead, senior goalie K.J. Hudson and junior forward Ava Bruns made first-team all-league, while Hayes and sophomore midfielders Sara Dudley and Aubrey Griner were second-team all-league. Senior forward Alyssa Griner was special mention and senior forward Maddy Green was honorable mention.

The Pacers will lose six players to graduation. Key returnees should include juniors Bruns, Halstead, Hayli Marsch (defender) and Maddie Blair (midfielder), sophomores Rebekah Blair (defender), Myah Byers (defender), Dudley and Aubrey Griner and freshmen Natalie Dye (midfielder), Moira Lewis (midfielder) and Sammy West (defender).

Halstead expects another strong season in 2021.

“I understand losing a few of them is going to hurt us a lot, but we have incoming freshmen that are supposedly really good,” Halstead said.

Boys soccer team

concludes season

The boys soccer team’s season came to a close when the 33rd-seeded Pacers fell 5-0 at second-seeded New Albany in the second round of the Division I district tournament Oct. 22 to finish 5-10-3 overall.

The Pacers won their postseason opener 3-1 against visiting and 35th-seeded Logan on Oct. 20.

Delaware went 0-5-1 in the OCC-Capital to finish eighth behind champion Dublin Scioto (5-0-2).

Junior midfielder Dylan Ashworth made first-team all-league while junior defender Kai Mays was second-team all-league. Junior defender Abdul Kawa was special mention and senior midfielder Brian Wallace was honorable mention.

The Pacers will lose four players to graduation. Expected key returnees include Ashworth, Kawa, Mays, junior goalie Doug Heckert and junior defender Brayden Shorter.

BOYS SOCCER

•Record: 5-10-3 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Dublin Scioto (5-0-2), Worthington Kilbourne (5-2), Westerville South (4-2-1), Westerville North and Big Walnut (3-2-2), Canal Winchester (1-4-2), Franklin Heights (1-5), Delaware (0-5-1)

•Seniors lost: Cade Franklin, Rees Pavlovich, Brian Wallace and Derrick Zimmers

•Key returnees: Dylan Ashworth, Doug Heckert, Abdul Kawa, Kai Mays and Brayden Shorter

•Postseason: Defeated Logan 3-1; lost to New Albany 5-0 in second round of Division I district tournament

GIRLS SOCCER

•Record: 13-3-1 overall

•OCC-Capital standings: Delaware (7-0), North and Kilbourne (both 5-2), Scioto (4-2-1), Big Walnut (3-4), Canal Winchester (2-4-1), South (1-6), Franklin Heights (0-7)

•Seniors lost: Maddy Green, Alyssa Griner, McKenzie Hayes, K.J. Hudson, Liza Ida and Addie Salvador

•Key returnees: Ava Bruns, Maddie Blair, Rebekah Blair, Myah Byers, Sara Dudley, Natalie Dye, Aubrey Griner, Moira Lewis, Hannah Halstead, Hayli Marsch and Sammy West

•Postseason: Lost to Grove City 2-1 in second round of Division I district tournament