Delaware police beat: Nov. 11

The Delaware Police Department said a person was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital after an accidental firearm discharge on the 300 block of West Central Avenue, as reported at 7:03 p.m. Nov. 3.

In other incidents:

• A motorist was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 2700 block of Stratford Road at 12:15 a.m. Nov. 6.

• Police took a report on possession of drugs on the first block of South Liberty Street at 9:55 a.m. Nov. 5.

• Suspected narcotics were found during a traffic stop on the 100 block of South Washington Street at 2:35 a.m. Nov. 2.

• Suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop at Lake Street and Central Avenue at 11:27 p.m. Oct. 29.