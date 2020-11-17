Delaware County commissioners launch program for small businesses

Jim Fischer

ThisWeek

As part of an ongoing effort to support small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19, the Delaware County commissioners have approved launching a small-business protection program that will offer grants of up to $15,000 to eligible small businesses in Delaware County.

A pool of $2 million has been allocated for the program.

To be eligible, a business must be either wholly located within Delaware County and/or operate a corporate office within the county; a registered business with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office; a for-profit business with no more than 25 full-time employees and/or unlimited part-time/contract employees; and in one of these targeted industries: hotels/motels, restaurants, retail, medical, technology, professional services and light industrial.

“These are targeted at businesses specifically suffering due to COVID,” county economic-development director Bob Lamb said. “We’ve targeted certain industry sectors, but I think you’ll see mostly those in hospitality, restaurants or events who’ve been affected by the shutdown.”

The deadline to apply is Dec. 4. Full application instructions are available by emailing econdevelopment@co.delaware.oh.us.

Lamb said he expects decisions on funding to be made within a week of the Dec. 4 deadline.

Applicants will need to submit a summary of operation losses sustained because of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide supporting documentation. They also must provide a narrative of the impact the pandemic has had on business operations.

“My fellow commissioners and I are very pleased to be able to offer this small-business protection program to our community,” commissioner Jeff Benton said. “Small businesses are the bedrock of Delaware County’s economy, and we are wholeheartedly committed to helping them weather the challenges of this pandemic.”

Lamb said although the grant program is different in scope from the county’s revolving-loan fund – launched earlier this year and which offers five-year, low-interest loans up to $25,000 to county businesses – “the two very much go hand in hand.”

Thus far, Lamb said, the revolving-loan fund has awarded 12 loans, with two pending approval, totaling more than $300,000.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews